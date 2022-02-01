Feb. 1 Face of the Day: Dwayne the dog

Dwayne the dog is a lover, and he’s hoping area romantics and animal lovers sign up for a Valentine’s Day Wag-A-Gram from Midlands Humane Society.

Dwayne is a 2-year-old male pit bull terrier who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Staff shelter members say that beneath his beefy exterior, Dwayne is quite the sweetheart. The cuddles and kisses don’t stop coming once he becomes your friend. He hasn’t gone through dog testing yet, but volunteers say he hasn’t show any reactivity while on walks.

Due to the breed ban in Council Bluffs, Dwayne will need to be adopted outside city limits. His adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

Midlands is currently gearing up for the annual Wag-A-Gram fundraiser. Area romantics can surprise their loved ones with office or home visits by an ambassador dog from the shelter. The cost is $45 and includes a Valentine’s note, a long stem red rose and cookie. For $15 more, a stuffed plush dog toy will be added to the order. Go to midlandshumanesociety.org or visit the shelter in-person to reserve a spot.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer