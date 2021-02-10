Feb. 10 Face of the Day: Serenity Anthony

Serenity Anthony is passionate about helping others, and she wants to pursue a career doing just that.
Serenity, 16, is a native of Peoria, Illinois. Her family moved to Omaha when she was about 4 years old, where she lived until her seventh grade year before moving across the river to Council Bluffs. She started as an eighth-grader at Wilson Middle School, but finished the year at Kirn. She attended Abraham Lincoln High School for the first semester of her freshman year before transferring to Thomas Jefferson, where she is currently on the back end of her sophomore year.
Despite all that shuffling around, Serenity said she’s found a home at T.J., and she’s enjoyed her time there so far.
“It’s been pretty good so far,” she said. “It’s pretty laid-back here, nothing too chaotic. I like how the teachers are really willing to help you if you need it. And there are a lot of academic opportunities here.”
Serenity plans on taking advantage of those opportunities, as she has signed up for the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Early College Academy next year. She has a dream of becoming a nurse, and with the Early College Academy, she’ll be able to start earning college credits at Iowa Western Community College while simultaneously finishing high school her junior and senior years.
Serenity said she has many family members who are nurses or are in the health care field. She said she is fascinated by modern medicine and she’s also driven to help others. She said a career in nursing will check both of those boxes for her.
“I just love helping people,” she said. Serenity said this cold weather is for the birds, noting that she’s a summer girl through and through. She loves the warm weather, swimming and traveling.
After a “really boring” summer in 2020 due to the pandemic, Serenity said she hopes enough people get vaccinated by this summer to make it safer to go out and have fun in the sun with other people.