Feb. 10 Face of the Day: Serenity Anthony

Serenity Anthony is passionate about helping others, and she wants to pursue a career doing just that.

Serenity, 16, is a native of Peoria, Illinois. Her family moved to Omaha when she was about 4 years old, where she lived until her seventh grade year before moving across the river to Council Bluffs. She started as an eighth-grader at Wilson Middle School, but finished the year at Kirn. She attended Abraham Lincoln High School for the first semester of her freshman year before transferring to Thomas Jefferson, where she is currently on the back end of her sophomore year.

Despite all that shuffling around, Serenity said she’s found a home at T.J., and she’s enjoyed her time there so far.

“It’s been pretty good so far,” she said. “It’s pretty laid-back here, nothing too chaotic. I like how the teachers are really willing to help you if you need it. And there are a lot of academic opportunities here.”