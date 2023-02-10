Tim German, Market President at Frontier Savings Bank, has supported Dance to the Beat for the last few years through the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Healthcare Hero sponsorship.

Tim strongly believes it is his and his colleague’s responsibility to support the healthcare systems in the communities they live in and serve. Having quality healthcare available in the community makes it more attractive to both current and future employers and the workforce they are trying to attract.

Tim has been married to his wife Marcy for 32 years. They have two sons and daughter-in-laws, Cody and Brooke and Alex and Briann, who live in central Iowa. They have been blessed with four grandsons ranging from 2 weeks to 5 years old and one granddaughter who is 3 years old. Recently they also added a Maltipoo puppy, Fisher, to the family.

Dance to the Beat’s mission of raising funds to support uninsured and underinsured cardiac patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson is of obvious importance to Tim, so those in need get the quality care they deserve.

“Cardiac care in general is of major importance to me personally given my family history, both in terms of having quality care available in the event of an issue, and also in terms of cardiac awareness and screening in order to prevent serious issues in the future,” he said.

This year’s Dance to the Beat is being held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. To purchase your $30 Dance to the Beat ticket or to learn more, contact the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040.