Feb. 11 Face of the Day: Chloe Brooks

Chloe Brooks loves the stage, and she wants to continue performing after high school.
Chloe, 17, was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but her family moved to Carter Lake when she was about 3 years old to be closer to her dad’s side of the family.
Chloe attended Carter Lake Elementary School, and she recalled being there when the Cougar was still the school’s mascot. She then “followed the Yellow Jacket path,” attending Wilson Middle School before arriving at Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently a senior.
With just a few months until graduation, Chloe said it’s hard to believe the time has already come to take the next step in life.
“It’s a little scary, just because you’re about to become an adult and go out into the real world,” she said. “It’s also exciting, because I’ll get more freedom.”
Outside the classroom, Chloe is very involved in the Thomas Jefferson performing arts department. Participating in show, concert and jazz choirs, drama and speech, Chloe keeps busy performing across several media. She grew up with social anxiety, but Chloe said the feeling of taking the stage and wowing a crowd is one of the greatest sensations in the world.
“When you can inspire someone, and entertain them, it’s a great feeling,” she said. Chloe wants to stay in the spotlight after high school, and she plans on studying performing arts in college. She said she will likely get an Associate’s degree at Iowa Western Community College or somewhere close before leaving home to study at a performing arts school.
Before college, though, Chloe has plenty left to do at T.J. Earlier this week, she took part in jazz choir and speech competitions. She said both ensembles received several 1 scores and a 2, which are superior marks.
The drama department is also set to film its production of “Clue” at the Joslyn Castle in Omaha later this month. Chloe is playing the role of Ms. White, and she said planning for the production started at the beginning of the school year. She said the pandemic put the brakes on many performances and events over the last year, so she’s grateful to be able to work in an on-screen project at such an interesting location.
“It’s really, really exciting,” she said. She’ll be ending her acting career at T.J. with a musical, and she’s excited to learn what the production will be when it’s announced this Friday.
She’s ready to end her time as a Yellow Jacket with a bang.
— Joe Shearer