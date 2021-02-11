Feb. 11 Face of the Day: Chloe Brooks

Chloe Brooks loves the stage, and she wants to continue performing after high school.

Chloe, 17, was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but her family moved to Carter Lake when she was about 3 years old to be closer to her dad’s side of the family.

Chloe attended Carter Lake Elementary School, and she recalled being there when the Cougar was still the school’s mascot. She then “followed the Yellow Jacket path,” attending Wilson Middle School before arriving at Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently a senior.

With just a few months until graduation, Chloe said it’s hard to believe the time has already come to take the next step in life.

“It’s a little scary, just because you’re about to become an adult and go out into the real world,” she said. “It’s also exciting, because I’ll get more freedom.”

Outside the classroom, Chloe is very involved in the Thomas Jefferson performing arts department. Participating in show, concert and jazz choirs, drama and speech, Chloe keeps busy performing across several media. She grew up with social anxiety, but Chloe said the feeling of taking the stage and wowing a crowd is one of the greatest sensations in the world.