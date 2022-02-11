Feb. 11 Face of the Day: Deric Poldberg

Deric Poldberg currently serves as a commercial banker with American National Bank. He has also been a member of the Rotary Club of Council Bluffs Centennial since February of 2018.

Poldberg serves as the club’s past-president and Rotary Foundation chair. In this role he is responsible for serving on the club’s board of directors and raising money for the Rotary Foundation, which supports local club projects through various grants. He enjoys this role because it allows him to directly impact the Council Bluffs community through projects and events like the Rotary Souper Bowl Food Drive.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected those Council Bluffs residents with food insecurity. The club looks forward to getting back out there this year and raising awareness, food and money for the local food pantries that help so many” Poldberg said.

Poldberg is a Carter Lake native and a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He earned an associate’s degree from Iowa Central Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Bethany Lutheran College, where he played baseball.

Outside of work, Poldberg enjoys traveling the globe and spending time with his immediate family, wife Elizabeth and dog, Mo. He also owns and operates Old School Academy and holds various volunteer board positions throughout the Council Bluffs Community, including secretary for the Habitat for Humanity Board and a member of the 712 Initiative Investment Committee.

The club’s annual Souper Bowl Food Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Council Bluffs Hy-Vee locations on Madison Avenue and West Broadway. Volunteers will collect money and nonperishable food items for for the Council Bluffs Pantry Association.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Council Bluffs Centennial go to cbcentennialrotaryclub.org/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/CBCentennialRotaryClub.