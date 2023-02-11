As a General Surgeon and the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Dr. Pat Ahrens has supported Dance to the Beat since its inception. This year his group Council Bluffs Surgical Associates is a sponsor of the event.

Dr. Ahrens and his wife, NatalieJean will be celebrating 30 years of marriage this summer. They are also blessed with two adult children, Mark and Kristen. Recently they added a Saint Bernard puppy named Bella.

Dance to the Beat is important to Dr. Arhens, because heart disease is something that has or will affect virtually everyone either personally or a family member. He shares that “when someone has a heart attack, it is very important to get expert care in a timely fashion. Because of this, I am very proud to support the Methodist Jennie Edmundson cardiology team, which has won national quality achievement awards from the American Heart Association and provides top notch interventions right here in Council Bluffs.”

This year’s Dance to the Beat is being held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. To purchase your $30 Dance to the Beat ticket or to learn more, contact the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040.