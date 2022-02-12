Feb. 12 Face of the Day: Dan Reese

Dan Reese became a member of the Rotary Club of Council Bluffs Centennial in 2013.

Since then, Reese was program chairperson in 2013-14; Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp scholarship chair in 2014, 15 and 16; participated as a member of the Centennial Club’s annual high school scholarship committee four different years; served as club president 2016-17; managed a grant to provide chain link fencing for a 60-by-110 foot community garden and a second grant to provide sufficient carbon monoxide protectors to augment the existing Council Bluffs Fire Department’s smoke alarm program and enjoyed participating in numerous projects club members have done in the past nine years.

Reese enjoys working alongside the many friends and neighbors he’s met over the years who share the “good feeling you get when you’ve done something good for neighbors that you may never meet.”

Reese believes that local service organization- and church-sponsored events like food, winter coat and school supply drives, career fairs and other organized efforts make a statement about the kind of community we are.

“This weekend we will make a statement that we are a community that wants to give food to neighbors who are in need,” he said.

Each winter local food pantries need to replenish their shelves following the holiday season. Each year’s Souper Bowl Food Drive during the weekend preceding the NFL Super Bowl is a good time to address that need.

The club’s annual Souper Bowl Food Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Council Bluffs Hy-Vee locations on Madison Avenue and West Broadway. Volunteers will collect money and nonperishable food items for for the Council Bluffs Pantry Association.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Council Bluffs Centennial go to cbcentennialrotaryclub.org/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/CBCentennialRotaryClub.