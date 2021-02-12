Feb. 12 Face of the Day: Valentine cats

The countdown to Valentine’s Day is ticking away, and area romantics still have time to schedule some cuddles with this collection of kittens at Midlands Humane Society.

These kittens have spent many weeks in foster care before making their way to Midlands Humane Society. Before they’ll be available for adoption, though, these kitties and a group of puppies will be on-hand at the shelter Feb. 12-14 for Midlands’ “Be My Valetine” fundraising event.

Groups of up to five people can reserve 15- or 30-minute time slots to come to the shelter and cuddle with some cute creatures. A 15-minute session is $50 and the 30-minute session is $100. At least one adult must be present in each group.

A photo of the occasion with a special Valentine’s Day sleeve can be added for $10. For those who have been waiting for the right time to pop the question to their sweatheart, Midlands is also offering a “puppy proposal” package for $500, which includes wine, roses, chocolates and a surprise proposal during the couple’s cuddle session. Shelter staff members say it would “be a proposal they’ll never forget.”