Feb. 13 Face of the Day: Anika Smith

Anika Smith is helping hype up Titan hoops this season.

Smith, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She's been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District since preschool, and she is currently a senior in high school. Her sister, Averie, is an eighth-grader at Lewis Central Middle School and her older sister, Addison, is a recent graduate of Lewis Central High School.

Looking back at her time as a Titan, Anika Smith said she couldn't imagine having gone anywhere else for school.

"You know, I'm going to be sad leaving high school," she said. "It's such a great community here. I love what Lewis Central has to offer."

Smith said it's hard to believe that graduation is just around the corner for her class. However, she said she's looking forward to starting her adult life.

"I'm super excited to move on and go to college," she said. "I can't wait."

Smith is quite active outside the classroom, participating in National Honor Society, student council, LC's Five Star program and the yearbook, in which she is serving as co-editor this year. She said that being so involved has been an important part of her high school experience, leading her to make many more new friends and even more memories.

Smith is a social media-savvy student, and some of her video work online led to Lewis Central staff recruiting her to help create content for Titan basketball games. She's been seen courtside all season recording live game video to create hype pieces for the video board during games. She was also using her video skills to assist the Striv live streaming team last weekend during broadcasts of the MAC Shooutout at the Mid-America Center.

Smith said she is going to Iowa State University to study digital marketing and business. She said her social media work and business classes she's been taking at Iowa Western Community College this year she be a good stepping stone as she makes her way to college in the fall. There is only so much time before graduation, and Smith plans on making every moment count.

