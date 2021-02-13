Feb. 13 Face of the Day: Quinn Kelly Sr.

Quinn Kelly Sr. turns 90 on Valentine’s Day, and he was feeling the love yesterday afternoon. Kelly was born and raised in Council Bluffs and attended Thomas Jefferson High School.

He said he “quit-uated,” entering military service with the U.S. Air Force in 1948. He graduated during his time serving, and returned home in 1951. When Kelly made it back, he took a job with Union Pacific Railroad, where he worked for more than 40 years. He said he worked as a leverman at one of the group of control towers scattered throughout Omaha and Council Bluffs.

The last few years of his time with Union Pacific, Kelly took a few different office jobs before saying “goodbye” to the company. During his early years on the job, Kelly said he met his wife, Elaine, working in the soda fountain at Union Station in Omaha. They fell in love and got married. The two had eight children and “many, many grandchildren.” The two were married for 65 years before Elaine passed away in 2019.