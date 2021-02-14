Feb. 14 Face of the Day: Courtney Schmid

“Patients are sicker — because they often put off coming to the hospital. We also have to strategically think about everything that needs to be done with a patient before we go into their rooms — because PPE is a precious resource and we can’t go in and out of rooms like we used to,” he said.

In spite of everything that has transpired over the last year, Schmid is proud of his team — and all of Jennie’s staff — for living out his motto: “You control your kindness. In a world where you can be anything – be kind.”

February is American Heart Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about heart health and urge Americans to reduce their risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease. Dance to the Beat is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation that provides assistance to Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s uninsured and underinsured cardiovascular patients who need help covering expenses for medication, treatments, transportation, deductibles cardiac rehab and everyday living expenses.