Raising support for people facing cardiac treatment, is a deeply personal cause for Laura Ganapini, Supply Chain Manager at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital.

Recognizing that heart disease runs in her family, she states, “No matter where anyone is treated, many people need assistance to get through that difficult time.”

Ganapini has worked in the Methodist Health System for 15 years. When she is not at work, you can find her riding her motorcycle, cooking, entertaining and spending time with friends or spending time with her cat Graysan.

In 2020, Ganapini attended Dance to the Beat for the first time. She had decided to purchase a table and invite some of her friends to join her. They all had a fabulous time and she will be bringing another table full this year.

“These program are vital to our patients,” she said. “All Jennie Edmundson Hospital employees should be proud to work for an organization that is so valued in the community.”

This year’s Dance to the Beat is being held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. To purchase your $30 Dance to the Beat ticket or to learn more, contact the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040.