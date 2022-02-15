Feb. 15 Face of the Day: Brittany Christensen

Brittany Christensen enjoys her balance of work, community and family.

Christensen was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where she still lives today. She is a graduate of Lewis Central High School, and is a member of the Class of 2011. Following high school, Christensen said she jumped right into the workforce while also studying business administration at Iowa Western Community College.

Christensen is currently working at PowerTech, a residential and commercial electrical and generator service company located in Council Bluffs. She keeps things running smoothly at the PowerTech headquarters as the administrative assistant. She’s also been helping out as a part of the residential bidding team.

With a year-and-a-half of time under her belt at PowerTech, Christensen said it’s been a great experience so far. She was even recently honored as the company’s employee of the month in January.

“My coworkers are amazing, and I love the work we do out in the community,” she said.

Outside of work, Christensen said the PowerTech staff enjoys giving back by volunteering in the area. She said one of her favorite places to lend a hand at is Children’s Square USA, where she’s done everything from preparing Easter baskets for the kids in residence to reorganizing spaces on campus.

In her free time, Christensen enjoys spending time with her boyfriend and his children. She also recently adopted a Great Pyrenees from a farmer in Maxwell, and her name is Stella. She’s now 8 months old, and she keeps Christensen plenty busy. At home, she loves reading, painting and spending time with family.

— Joe Shearer