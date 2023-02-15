Since 2017, Dance to the Beat has been an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation. Through the funds raised, assistance is provided to Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s uninsured and underinsured cardiovascular patients who need help covering expenses for medication, treatments, transportation, deductibles cardiac rehab and everyday living expenses.

Taxi Driver has been an ongoing partner in this event since the beginning. They have continued to entertain and make it an event that is not to be missed. Michelle Irions, the singer for Taxi Driver, has been with been with the band since 1996. The band started in 1991 and just celebrated their 30th anniversary last year.

Michelle has been married to her husband Al for 25 years and they both are in Taxi Driver together. You might recognize him as the keyboard player of the group. When Irions isn’t performing, she can be found leading the nonprofit organization Share my Smile.

Irions and the rest of the Taxi Driver band believe the mission of Dance to the Beat and hope to see you all there!

This year’s Dance to the Beat is being held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. To purchase your $30 Dance to the Beat ticket or to learn more, contact the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040.