Feb. 16 Face of the Day: Dr. Tom Brandt

Dr. Tom Brandt is a cardiologist in the Heart Care Center at Methodist Physicians Clinic.

He and his wife, Becky, brought Dance to the Beat from Norfolk, Nebraska to Council Bluffs five years ago.

The event is a fundraiser that benefits uninsured and underinsured cardiovascular patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

In a typical year, this is a live event featuring the band Taxi Driver. Because of the pandemic, Dance to the Beat will be held as a virtual event this year. We caught up with Brandt to talk about how the pandemic has affected the patients he is seeing.

“I am seeing COVID patients, mostly hospitalized. In general, these are some of the sickest people I have ever seen in my 30-plus years in medicine. We are seeing a whole gamut of cardiac complications ranging from heart failure and myocarditis, severe blood clotting issues and a high incidence of atrial fibrillation that’s particularly difficult to control,” he said. “I have also witnessed an incredible effort by our nursing staff, aides and respiratory therapists to meet the demands and needs of a very ill patient population.

“On a personal note, their commitment has not gone unnoticed and I would like to thank each of them for their hard work and dedication.”