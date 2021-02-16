Feb. 16 Face of the Day: Dr. Tom Brandt

Dr. Tom Brandt is a cardiologist in the Heart Care Center at Methodist Physicians Clinic.
He and his wife, Becky, brought Dance to the Beat from Norfolk, Nebraska to Council Bluffs five years ago.
The event is a fundraiser that benefits uninsured and underinsured cardiovascular patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
In a typical year, this is a live event featuring the band Taxi Driver. Because of the pandemic, Dance to the Beat will be held as a virtual event this year. We caught up with Brandt to talk about how the pandemic has affected the patients he is seeing.
“I am seeing COVID patients, mostly hospitalized. In general, these are some of the sickest people I have ever seen in my 30-plus years in medicine. We are seeing a whole gamut of cardiac complications ranging from heart failure and myocarditis, severe blood clotting issues and a high incidence of atrial fibrillation that’s particularly difficult to control,” he said. “I have also witnessed an incredible effort by our nursing staff, aides and respiratory therapists to meet the demands and needs of a very ill patient population.
“On a personal note, their commitment has not gone unnoticed and I would like to thank each of them for their hard work and dedication.”
February is American Heart Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about heart health and urge Americans to reduce their risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease.
Dance to the Beat is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation that provides assistance to Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s uninsured and underinsured cardiovascular patients who need help covering expenses for medication, treatments, transportation, deductibles cardiac rehab and everyday living expenses.
Since the event began in 2017, more than $80,000 has been raised. Methodist Jennie Edmundson is the recipient of gold awards from Mission Lifeline for STEMI and NSTEMI procedures.
Please join the Jennie Edmundson Foundation at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, for its virtual event. 100% of this year’s auction and Fund-A-Need proceeds will go toward patient care.
To find out more about this year’s event and how you can join us in the fight against cardiovascular disease, please visit the Foundation’s website at jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.
— Jennie Edmundson Foundation