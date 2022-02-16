Feb. 16 Face of the Day: Hunter Venteicher

Hunter Venteicher is rolling along during his freshman year at St. Albert.

Venteicher, 15, is a native of Council Bluffs. He’s been a student at St. Albert Catholic Schools since kindergarten, and he is currently a freshman in high school. With more than half of a year under his belt now, Venteicher said high school experience has been going well. He is a member of the Falcon bowling and robotics teams, and he said being involved has enriched his freshman year. Venteicher was on-hand at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon as the St. Albert boys and girls varsity bowling teams competed in the state qualifying meet. He said the junior varsity and reserve bowling team members were there to help run scores for coaches and organizers while cheering on the Falcons and Saintes.

Venteicher said he just picked up bowling this year, and he is looking forward to getting better and competing more over his next three years of high school. Outside of school, Venteicher said he enjoys gaming online with friends. He plays a number of different game genres, but one of his favorites is a multi-player war vehicle combat game titled “War Thunder.”

He said the game showcases many authentic planes, tanks and more from past generations of military conflict. He said the game helped him develop a passion for fighter plane history, and it’s even made him contemplate learning to become a pilot after high school. He said he attended a daylong camp hosted by the Iowa Western Community College flight program at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport this summer, and it was a great way to get acquainted with small planes and introductory flight knowledge.

His high school experience has just begun, and Venteicher is excited to see where the next few years take him.

— Joe Shearer