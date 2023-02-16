Nick Clark will be attending Dance to the Beat for the first time this year representing Graham Construction Division. He is the new superintendent at Graham, but has been in construction for 18 years. He is married to Machaela and has three children: Alyssa, 16; Mason, 14; and Charlie, 3. They usually have one or two extra kids as they have been foster parents since April 2019.

Clark has been fortunate to have great insurance his entire career.

“I know the cost of insurance can be hard for some and enjoy being able to support a great cause,” he said. “Anything that generates awareness and support for American Heart Month and particularly CHD is important to me. I had a nephew who was born with HLHS, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Because of financial support from Tori’s Angel’s, it lessened the burden during an already stressful time.”

This year’s Dance to the Beat is being held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. To purchase your $30 Dance to the Beat ticket or to learn more, contact the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040.