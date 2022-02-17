Feb. 17 Face of the Day: Chestnut

Chestnut the puppy can’t help that he’s so cute.

Chestnut is an 11-week-old male border terrier and corgi mix puppy who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He is a friendly little fellow who is looking to make lots of new friends.

Shelter staff members said he’ll be good around other animals and children, but he may need some extra training to make sure his manners are in check. His adoption fee is $400, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is happy to announce the date of its annual gala fundraiser. This year’s event will be on Friday, May 13, and will once again take place at the Mid-America Center.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer