Feb. 17 Face of the Day: John Burns

John Burns is an attorney at Evans & Dixon Law Firm. His firm, Burns’ Law Firm, was acquired by Evans & Dixon in 2014, the same year John was diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

After experiencing shortness of breath and undergoing an echocardiogram, Burns was told he had a heart attack by Dr. Robert Armbruster, one of the cardiologists at Methodist Jennie Edmundson. Armbruster successfully inserted a stent in the impaired artery and Burns has been under his care since.

Rehab is an important part of Burns’ treatment plan and he is very complimentary of the staff in Cardiac Rehab at Jennie Edmundson.

“They are extremely helpful and invested in the progress of their patients. They work closely with you on the educational part of your rehabilitation and make you feel comfortable asking any questions,” Burns said. “The staff is very good at teaching their patients about good heart health.”

February is American Heart Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about heart health and urge Americans to reduce their risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease.