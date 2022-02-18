Feb. 18 Face of the Day: Madelyn Horvath

Madelyn Horvath loves working with kids and she’s looking to pursue a career which will allow her to continue doing so.

Horvath, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She’s currently a senior at St. Albert High School, and she’s been a Sainte since kindergarten. With graduation just a few months away, Horvath said it’s wild to think about how quickly the time passed.

Looking back at her years at St. Albert, Horvath said it was a great environment to grow up in.

“It’s just a great community here,” she said. “I’ve known most of the people in my class since kindergarten. We’re really tight-knit.”

Horvath said it’s bittersweet knowing that she’ll be leaving the place she’s called home for so long, but she said she’s looking forward to her future.

“I’m really excited to go out on my own and explore new places,” she said.

Horvath is a familiar face with the little ones enrolled in the Kidz Kare program at St. Albert. Before and after school, Horvath loves helping out in the pre-k room. She said her time spent with these small children has inspired her to study psychology at the University of South Dakota, with a goal of becoming a children’s clinical therapist.

She said there’s a big push for addressing mental health issues these days, and Horvath said kids are no different. She said they always need someone in their corner to understand and advocate for them.

Horvath is also an animal lover, and her family has a 3-year-old great Dane named Oshie and a cat named Shamrock. She has a friend who works at Midlands Humane Society, and she is thinking about volunteering at the shelter for a bit before heading off to college.

As her final months of high school roll by, Horvath is looking forward to making the most of it before starting the next chapter in her life.

— Joe Shearer