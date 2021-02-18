Feb. 18 Face of the Day: Marcia Keith

Marcia Keith is the Cardiac Cath Lab, Interventional Radiology and Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Clinical Manager at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

She started working at Jennie Edmundson in 1988 as an X-Ray tech who was also trained in the Cath Lab. She became a full-time employee in the Cath Lab in 1998 and became the manager in 2011.

Keith relayed that she initially wanted to be a tech in the radiation oncology field because, at that time, her mom had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was going through cancer treatments at Methodist Hospital — she “wanted to help folks like her mom.” Following her cardiology rotation at Jennie Edmundson, there was no question she found her calling with cardiac patients.

To this day, she loves the adrenaline rush that comes with the quick decision making. When asked what motivates her to come in each day, without hesitation she said “the patients”. She loves being part of a team that affects positive outcomes for seriously ill patients.

When she’s not working, Keith loves to travel and camp. She has a group with whom she regularly travels. In addition to taking some international trips, they’ve been all over the United States. She is looking forward to rescheduling the Ireland trip that was cancelled because of the pandemic.