Feb. 18 Face of the Day: Marcia Keith

Marcia Keith is the Cardiac Cath Lab, Interventional Radiology and Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Clinical Manager at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
She started working at Jennie Edmundson in 1988 as an X-Ray tech who was also trained in the Cath Lab. She became a full-time employee in the Cath Lab in 1998 and became the manager in 2011.
Keith relayed that she initially wanted to be a tech in the radiation oncology field because, at that time, her mom had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was going through cancer treatments at Methodist Hospital — she “wanted to help folks like her mom.” Following her cardiology rotation at Jennie Edmundson, there was no question she found her calling with cardiac patients.
To this day, she loves the adrenaline rush that comes with the quick decision making. When asked what motivates her to come in each day, without hesitation she said “the patients”. She loves being part of a team that affects positive outcomes for seriously ill patients.
When she’s not working, Keith loves to travel and camp. She has a group with whom she regularly travels. In addition to taking some international trips, they’ve been all over the United States. She is looking forward to rescheduling the Ireland trip that was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Keith and her family grew up camping. When her dad passed away, he left Keith and her three sisters with a family campground. Since his death, they have continued to make improvements — and memories — in their little slice of Heaven.
February is American Heart Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about heart health and urge Americans to reduce their risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease.
Dance to the Beat is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation that provides assistance to Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s uninsured and underinsured cardiovascular patients who need help covering expenses for medication, treatments, transportation, deductibles cardiac rehab and everyday living expenses.
Since the event began in 2017, more than $80,000 has been raised. Methodist Jennie Edmundson is the recipient of gold awards from Mission Lifeline for STEMI and NSTEMI procedures.
Join the Jennie Edmundson Foundation at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, for its virtual event. 100% of this year’s auction and Fund-A-Need proceeds will go toward patient care.
To find out more about this year’s event, visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.
— Jennie Edmundson Foundation