Feb. 19 Face of the Day: Megan Meyer

“Through my work in home health care, I take care of many cardiac patients. I work with a diverse patient population, including underserved patients who can’t afford scales or heart medications. Dance to the Beat is so important because the assistance this fundraiser provides allows patients to have a better quality of life and access to resources they otherwise couldn’t afford,” Meyer said. “I am proud to be a part of the HRS team and participate in Dance to the Beat! Our team works hard to ensure the best patient outcomes and helping them get the resources they need to be successful.”