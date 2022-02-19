Feb. 19 Face of the Day: Patrick Shugart

Whether he’s speaking, singing or playing, Patrick Shugart said the performing arts have been a key part of his high school experience.

Shugart, 17, is a native of Council Bluffs, and he’s currently a senior at St. Albert High School. He’s been a student at St. Albert Catholic Schools since he was a first-grader, and he said it’s hard to believe that graduation is just a few months away. Looking back, he said he’s had a memorable time as a Falcon.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said. “I’ve grown up with most of these people, and I know them so well. It’s crazy to think that it’s gone by so fast.”

Shugart is active outside the classroom, and he’s a big part of St. Albert’s performing arts programs. He’s a random player in the school’s plays and musicals, he competes on the speech team (which recently had an all-state appearance) and he plays euphonium in the band.

With so much music in his background, Shugart said he is going to continue studying it in college.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to going on to college and studying more music.”

Shugart’s already been accepted to Luther College in Decorah, where he will study music education and composition. He said he could see himself becoming a band director or even becoming a professor of brass music. He will see where his next experiences lead him in the following years.

Outside of school, Shugart said he loves traveling, and he is always eager to see new parts of the world. He’s hoping to get a trip or two in between graduation and heading off to college. Until then, he’s going to take in the rest of his time as a Falcon.

— Joe Shearer