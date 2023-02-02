Khalia Barranco is having a great start to 2023.

Barranco, 8, is a Council Bluffs girl who’s been attending Roosevelt Elementary School since kindergarten. She is currently a third-grader and a student in Jami Mundt’s classroom. Barranco has a 7-year-old sister, Ureya, who is a first-grader at Roosevelt.

Barranco said she’s been enjoying her third grade year. She is fond of writing, and she’s been very interested in learning about Earth and the rest of the planets in science class. She’s also expressive and loves singing in music class.

Barranco also said she always stays active, and can often be seen zipping around the playground during recess and giving it her all during physical education class. Barranco enjoys being outside, and Wednesday’s weather was the perfect excuse to get out and play.

Outside of school, Barranco loves spending time with her family, especially their cat. They received a cat, Onyx, from their cousins, and Barranco has become best buds with the little guy. He even escorts her to school in the car each morning, and he’s waiting for her every day when she leaves Roosevelt. That’s quite the companion.

Barranco is looking forward to the rest of her third grade year and whatever else 2023 brings.