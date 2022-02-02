Feb. 2 Face of the Day: Shelly Phillippi

Shelly Phillippi has been showing her Eagle pride for the last 20 years.

Phillippi was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and she still lives here today. She attended Heartland Christian School, and she was actually part of the school’s first graduating class in 2002. Phillippi met her husband, Dan, during high school at Heartland Christian.

Following graduation, she went to the University of Nebraska at Omaha to study social work. Phillippi decided to stay at home when her two daughters, Alice and Audrey, were young. However, when the two began having the same schedule at school at Heartland Christian, she was presented an opportunity to return to the very halls she once learned in.

She’s now in her second year of running the school office, and she said it’s been great to be back.

“I just love the atmosphere and how friendly teachers are and how the kids get to study the Bible every day,” she said. “There’s actually a couple teachers still working here that I went to school with. It’s great catching up with everybody.”

Phillippi said it’s been nice seeing how the school has changed over the years, and she loves getting to know all the students, staff and parents who come through her door each day. She also said it’s nice being close to her girls, who are both in elementary school.

Outside of school, Phillippi said her family loves traveling. They plan on making a trip out to the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina to visit grandparents. The household is also very into Disney, and she said they look forward to visiting the Magic Kingdom Park in Florida soon, as well.

Phillippi said it’s been another great school year at Heartland Christian, and she hopes it ends on a high note for all students and staff.

— Joe Shearer