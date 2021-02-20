Feb. 20 Face of the Day: Peggy Helget

In this capacity, she is responsible for nurse staffing in the emergency department, surgery, the patient floors, behavioral health and cardiovascular. Peggy came to Methodist Jennie Edmundson in 2008 after having spent 30 years at the Fremont Area Medical Center, which is also now a part of the Methodist Health System.

“We are seeing patients spending more time in the hospital and who are more acutely ill — which affects all specialties. I am extremely proud of the Jennie staff. Despite being very tired, they continue to show up and do whatever is necessary to provide patient care. They are physically and mentally exhausted. In addition to being caretakers, they are also a bigger part of the support system,” Helget said. “A lot of communication has gone virtual, but it’s not the same as having a loved one by your side. The staff is invested in each and every patient — some of the patients don’t make it and that’s really hard on the staff. The good news is the numbers are going down.”