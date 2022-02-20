Feb. 20 Face of the Day: Presley

Presley the dog ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog, and he wants to be a friend of yours.

Presley is a 3-year-old make bloodhound who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He is a big boy with a big heart, and he is looking for a loving owner who will let his nose go exploring. Shelter staff members say he has guarding issues with food, toys and his floppy ears, so a household without young children is ideal. His adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is happy to announce the date of its annual gala fundraiser. This year’s event will be on Friday, May 13, and will once again take place at the Mid-America Center. Check the Midlands website and social media for updates as the date draws nearer.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

-- Joe Shearer