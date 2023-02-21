Don't let Lucious' tough exterior fool you! It doesn't take people long to realize he's a wiggle butt who loves attention and is ready to be part of your family.

Lucious is a 6-year-old neutered male Pit Bull mix who is available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave.

Lucious is an adult dog, and his adoption fee is $150, which covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and spaying or neutering. He will need to be adopted in an area without a breed ban.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.