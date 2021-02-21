Feb 21 Face of the Day: Rachel Kraniewski

Rachel Kraniewski is a nurse practitioner in the Heart Care Center at Methodist Physicians Clinic. Prior to joining the clinic, Rachel worked at Nebraska Medicine taking care of oncology patients.

When asked why she made the transition from oncology to cardiology, Rachel said she really enjoyed her cardiology rotation when she was training, but her biggest influence is her dad and his history of coronary heart disease.

Because she has been on the receiving end of communication regarding a loved one with coronary heart disease, she feels she has the knowledge and compassion necessary to comfort families who are in a similar position as her.

“Right now, with all of the (COVID-19) restrictions, communication is more challenging — and more important than ever — between patients and family members and between family members and health care providers,” she said.

Rachel is the newest member of the team and is really impressed with the cohesiveness, collegiality and team approach to patient care at Jennie.

When she isn’t working, Rachel loves spending time with her husband, Taylor, and son, Jack. They enjoy camping, hanging out with family and spending time outdoors.