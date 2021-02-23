Feb. 23 Face of the Day: Julie Kates

Julie Kates is a medical receptionist at Methodist Physicians Clinic Heart Care Center.
She has been at MPC for three years and in the health care industry her entire career. Julie relayed that checking in patients has changed substantially since the pandemic started. Patients are now screened before coming into the clinic, they must wear a mask and there is plexiglass that divides the staff from the patients. She is thankful patients are allowed to now have someone with them.
“We don’t always hear everything the doctor and staff are telling us and it’s good that our patients are again able to have another set of ears,” she said.
Kates has been married to her husband, Lonnie, for 33 years and they have two sons and a daughter. Their oldest son is married and their other two children are getting married this year.
“Technically, I have six children because I love my son and daughters-in-law as my own,” Julie Kates said.
When she isn’t working, Kates loves spending time with her family and friends. She also loves planning and hosting events, which works well for her side hustle as the event coordinator at Whispering Hills Events in Carson.
“I love seeing people at their happiest and knowing I was a small part of it,” she said.
She also loves fashion and shopping.
Kates is very proud of the part she plays at the Heart Care Center.
“Our heart experts take time to listen and understand your concerns. The entire staff works with each patient to individualize a treatment plan that meets their needs,” she said. “I feel good being a part of a team that puts patients’ needs first — always.”
February is American Heart Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about heart health and urge Americans to reduce their risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease.
Dance to the Beat is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation that provides assistance to Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s uninsured and underinsured cardiovascular patients who need help covering expenses for medication, treatments, transportation, deductibles cardiac rehab and everyday living expenses.
Since the event began in 2017, more than $80,000 has been raised. Methodist Jennie Edmundson is the recipient of gold awards from Mission Lifeline for STEMI and NSTEMI procedures.
Join the Jennie Edmundson Foundation at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, for its virtual event. 100% of this year’s auction and Fund-A-Need proceeds will go toward patient care.
To find out more about this year’s event, visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.