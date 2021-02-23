Feb. 23 Face of the Day: Julie Kates

Julie Kates is a medical receptionist at Methodist Physicians Clinic Heart Care Center.

She has been at MPC for three years and in the health care industry her entire career. Julie relayed that checking in patients has changed substantially since the pandemic started. Patients are now screened before coming into the clinic, they must wear a mask and there is plexiglass that divides the staff from the patients. She is thankful patients are allowed to now have someone with them.

“We don’t always hear everything the doctor and staff are telling us and it’s good that our patients are again able to have another set of ears,” she said.

Kates has been married to her husband, Lonnie, for 33 years and they have two sons and a daughter. Their oldest son is married and their other two children are getting married this year.

“Technically, I have six children because I love my son and daughters-in-law as my own,” Julie Kates said.

When she isn’t working, Kates loves spending time with her family and friends. She also loves planning and hosting events, which works well for her side hustle as the event coordinator at Whispering Hills Events in Carson.