Feb. 23 Face of the Day: Travis Castle

Travis Castle is new to the Iowa West Board of Directors but has been a fixture in southwest Iowa for decades.

The owner of Castle & Associates of American Family Insurance has raised a family, built a business and continuously volunteered in an area of the state that he says is “filled with incredible people and places.” That family includes his wife, Lori, of 30 years and children Ty, Trey, and Tori.

Travis Castle always seeks to make an impact with volunteer time, serving as president and founding member of the Vision Treynor Group since 2011 and as a board member of the Treynor Community Foundation since 2017. You will often find him on the sidelines at a basketball game, at “The T” family recreation complex, walking along the Wabash with his wife and their black Labrador, Cali, or working with his team taking care of customers.

Fun fact: Castle grew up riding dirt bikes and had hopes of one day becoming a motocross racer. “Although I am now older, and hopefully wiser, I would still love to take a shot at it,” he said.

The Iowa West Foundation partners with nonprofits and public entities to help communities achieve their dreams. Learn more at www.iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation