Feb. 24 Face of the Day: Joanie Poore

Joanie Poore was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and today calls Underwood her home.

She is one of the newest members of the Iowa West Board of Directors, serving as a rural representative.

“I love spending time in the country,” she said. “My mom grew up on a farm in central Nebraska and we visited several times a year throughout my childhood, so I think my love of wide-open spaces likely started there.”

Poore’s family includes her husband Jarrod and daughter, Kate. She earned her associate degree in human services from Iowa Western Community College and her bachelor’s in behavioral science from College of Saint Mary before going on to become the CEO of Omaha Housing Authority.

Prior to joining the board at Iowa West, Poore was a member of the foundation’s Healthy Families Advisory Committee. She has also been a member of the Council Bluffs Chamber Board since 2017.

She advises residents and tourists alike to explore the Loess Hills.

“From Fairmount Park in Council Bluffs to the Lewis and Clark Monument just north of town to the Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, it’s hard to find a more beautiful and completely free adventure,” she said.

The Iowa West Foundation partners with nonprofits and public entities to help communities achieve their dreams. Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation