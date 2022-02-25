Feb. 25 Face of the Day: Kirk Madsen

He switched careers from education to the business sector more than 20 years ago, giving him the vast array of expertise he brings to the Iowa West Board of Directors. A graduate of Saint Olaf College and UNO, Kirk taught and coached in the Council Bluffs School District for 12 years. He is currently an account executive with SilverStone Group, leading the enterprise team in the property and casualty division. In addition to serving on several committees for the Iowa West board and the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees, he also has volunteered with the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and Micah House. A proud Leadership CB alum, Kirk recommends spending time at local museums and enjoying the beauty of the Loess Hills.