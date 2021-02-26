Feb. 26 Face of the Day: Dr. Joseph Ayoub

Dr. Joseph Ayoub has been a cardiologist for more than 20 years and with the Heart Care Center at Methodist Physicians Clinic for nine years.

He is a graduate of Creighton Medical School, where he also completed his residency and his fellowship in cardiology. After practicing as a cardiologist for several years, Ayoub chose to complete another fellowship in electrophysiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Eric Bendorf, a general surgeon with Council Bluffs Surgical Associates, said of Ayoub’s educational background, “You don’t find too many physicians that are willing to stop practicing once they’ve started making money to pursue additional education for the benefit of their patients. That says a lot about Dr. Ayoub’s commitment to his patients.”

Alexa Grzywa, a physician’s assistant at Methodist Physicians Clinic, said “Dr. Ayoub is a very caring physician. He knows his patients well, and is focused on their overall care. It is obvious he has dedicated his heart and soul to his patients and his profession.”

Ayoub is an active member of the Dance to the Beat committee.