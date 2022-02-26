Feb. 26 Face of the Day: Lynn Grobe

Lynn Grobe was born and raised in Oakland and currently resides there today, working as a farmer and serving as a Pottawattamie County supervisor.

Grobe is one of the founding members of Iowa West, serving in various roles since 1984 and currently as an ex officio member through his county supervisor role. He has served and still serves today on several other boards, including Hancock United Methodist Church, Hancock American Legion, Western Iowa Development Association, Golden Hills, SWIPCO, West Central Community Action, the Dodge House and the Squirrel Cage Jail among others.

He is an Army vet, and attended the University of Iowa, Simpson and Northwest Missouri State, before graduating from UNO with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Fun fact: While attending the University of Iowa, Lynn worked on the school’s radio stations KWAD and KICR.

— Iowa West Foundation