Feb. 27 Face of the Day: Chris Petersen

Chris Petersen is dedicated to serving youth and families in the community he was raised in and still resides today.

This dedication along, with his degrees in human services and educational leadership, have led to his career as the director of the Boys and Girls Club of Council Bluffs as well as his involvement as a citizen.

Petersen was elected to serve on Council Bluffs City Council last November and subsequently named to the Iowa West Board of Directors as an ex officio member through that position.

“I am passionate about seeing Council Bluffs’ landscape grow and change,” he said.

Petersen also serves on the Lakin Campus Advisory Board and the Salvation Army Advisory Board. Outside of his civic commitments, you will find Chris coaching youth sports and spending time with his wife, Erin, and children Landon, Lilah, and Carter.

Fun fact: Chris can karaoke with the best of them in any genre.

The Iowa West Foundation partners with nonprofits and public entities to help communities achieve their dreams. Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation