Feb. 27 Face of the Day: Dr. Robert Armbruster

Dr. Robert Armbruster received his medical degree from Creighton Medical School and is a cardiology specialist in the Heart Care Center at Methodist Physicians Clinic.

He has practiced for more than 30 years and has extensive experience with adult congenital heart conditions and cardiac electrical system procedures. He is one of Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s advanced interventionists and plays an active role in the progressive cardiovascular program there.

Armbruster said, “The last 12 months have been interesting. We have seen a wide range of heart problems resulting from COVID positive patients. We have also seen a change in the demographic of patients — they are younger with no history of heart disease. I support Dance to the Beat because I have seen the positive impact it has had on my patients.”