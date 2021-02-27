 Skip to main content
Feb. 27 Face of the Day: Dr. Robert Armbruster
FOTD Armbruster.jpg

Dr. Robert Armbruster

 Courtesy Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation

Dr. Robert Armbruster received his medical degree from Creighton Medical School and is a cardiology specialist in the Heart Care Center at Methodist Physicians Clinic.

He has practiced for more than 30 years and has extensive experience with adult congenital heart conditions and cardiac electrical system procedures. He is one of Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s advanced interventionists and plays an active role in the progressive cardiovascular program there.

Armbruster said, “The last 12 months have been interesting. We have seen a wide range of heart problems resulting from COVID positive patients. We have also seen a change in the demographic of patients — they are younger with no history of heart disease. I support Dance to the Beat because I have seen the positive impact it has had on my patients.”

“Cardiac rehabilitation is key to the recovery of a cardiovascular patient and, unfortunately, some are unable to afford it,” he continued. “Dance to the Beat raises money to help support our patients in need. The needs range from subsidizing cardiac rehabilitation to rent and utility assistance to transportation assistance. It’s hard to stick to your treatment plan when you can’t afford to put food on the table. Given the economic impact COVID has had on a large part of the population, I can see the need rising and am glad we are able to provide some help.”

Armbruster is married with three grown sons and a beautiful granddaughter. In his free time, he enjoys exercising, bike riding and spending time with his family.

February is American Heart Month. Dance to the Beat is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation that provides assistance to Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s uninsured and underinsured cardiovascular patients who need help covering expenses for medication, treatments, transportation, deductibles cardiac rehab and everyday living expenses.

Dance to the Beat was held Thursday night and 100% of this year’s auction and Fund-A-Need proceeds will go toward patient care.

To find out more about this year’s event, visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.

— Jennie Edmundson Foundation

