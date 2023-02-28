Fluffy the cat is a 10 month old domestic long hair who has been quite nervous during her stay at Midlands Humane Society.

This girl will need a patient owner who will help her to come out of her shell while allowing her plenty of time to acclimate to a new environment. When she warms up to you, she is a total sweetheart and we think she’ll even make a great lap cat. Her adoption fee will cover a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.