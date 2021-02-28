Feb. 28 Face of the Day: Lane Lovebug the puppy

Puppy love is in the air at Midlands Humane Society, and Lane Lovebug wants to make an adorable addition to someone’s home.

Lane Lovebug is a 2-month-old male hound dog mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. He is a part of a large litter of pups who are looking for their forever homes.

Shelter staff members think he’d work great in many types of households, including ones with children and other animals. They also mentioned that potential owners need to be prepared for potty training, leash skills, basic obedience and kennel training.

His adoption fee is $400.

As the weather continues to get nicer, Midlands staff is reminding area dog owners that the shelter’s annual membership drive for the Kevin Mills Memorial Dog Park starts in March.

Opened in 2016, the dog park sits on the north side of the shelter property, 1020 Railroad Ave. The park is fully-fenced and features a two-gate entry system to ensure proper dog safety.

The park has play structures, benches, running water and dog waste containers. Dog owners looking to become a member need to provide proof of rabies and DHPP vaccines and a current pet license when signing up.