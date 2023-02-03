Lori Shields may be starting a new career chapter over in Omaha, but she’s still very invested in her “home” of Council Bluffs.

Shields grew up in West Point, Nebraska, a small town between Omaha and Norfolk. She attended Central Catholic High School and graduated in 1993. Following high school, Shields went to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to study business administration and marketing. She earned her bachelor’s degree and graduated in 1997.

After college, Shields moved to Omaha and began a detailed and evolving career in marketing. She started out at the Omaha World-Herald working in retail advertising sales. She later went on to work for General Growth Properties, a commercial real estate company that was one of the countries biggest mall operators. She worked as a marketing assistant at the Westroads Mall, then as marketing director at Mall of the Bluffs and lastly the marketing coordinator at Oakview Mall. She then became group marketing coordinator and oversaw all three malls. She then did marketing or public relations for the Durham Museum, Mutual of Omaha and the Pamida corporate office.

As Shields’ job was threatened by layoffs at Pamida, she found an opening with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, where she’s been for the past 14-and-a-half years. She started out using her marketing background, but over time Shields saw her role with the chamber evolve. She is now vice president of communications and leadership development. She was a member of the 24th class of Leadership Council Bluffs, which she has been heading and developing for the past 10 years or so. The program is on its 35th class right now. She also runs the chamber’s Youth Leadership Program, which is on its 17th year.

After a storied tenure working in marketing, leadership and work force and economic development, Shields is moving on to a new employment opportunity. She’ll soon be serving as senior manager of communication and public relations at Tenaska, an energy company based in Omaha. Her last day with the chamber will be Feb. 9, which will also be the date of a youth leadership trip to City Hall.

Shields said it’s been an honor developing the chamber leadership programs over the years. She said every year, the new classes ask if they’re the best she’s seen and she tells them “yes.” Her reasoning is that in order to move forward and progress you have to keep getting better. You can’t be complacent. She was told by her predecessor to make the program hers and to make it better, and she hopes the next person to take the role does the same. She’s proud seeing different generations of professionals and community leaders making an impact in Council Bluffs.

Shields has lived in Council Bluffs since 2004. Her husband, Dave, is a captain with the Council Bluffs Fire Department, and they’ve been married since 2007. They have a 13-year-old son, Mason, who is a seventh-grader at Kirn Middle School, and their daughter, Jasmine, 14, is a freshman at Abraham Lincoln High School. Shields also continues to serve on the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation board and is a lifetime member of the Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association.

So although Shields is taking her career across the river, she’s still dedicated to her community in Council Bluffs.