Feb. 3 Face of the Day: Patrick Nepple

Patrick Nepple has spent a lot of time in Council Bluffs’ public school systems.
Nepple grew up in Carroll, and he graduated from Kuemper Catholic High School in 1993. He went to college at Creighton University in Omaha, where he studied math. He graduated from Creighton in 1997 and started looking for jobs. He ended up at Thomas Jefferson High School, where he worked for 17 years.
“I really like working with kids,” he said. “And having the math background, it ended being a really great fit for me.”
He taught math for 13 years, and during that time he went back to college to get a school counseling degree. He served as a guidance counselor during his last four years at T.J. and then transferred to Lewis Central High School. Nepple has been a part of the Titan family for seven years. He currently teaches the higher-level math classes, including some Iowa Western Community College courses.
He also works with the students in the Pottawattamie Promise scholarship program, which gives students in the county full-ride scholarships to Iowa Western. Nepple makes sure these students fulfill the program’s required math credits. Working primarily with older students, Nepple said he’s proud to be working with kids determined to continue their education.
“These are sharp kids,” he said. “It’s fun helping to get them to that next level, the college level.”
Outside the classroom, Nepple is an active guy. He has two children who are both in the Lewis Central Community School District. Caden is in the sixth grade and Brynn is a fourth-grader. His wife, Carrie, is also in the education field and is in charge of the language arts curriculum for the Council Bluffs Community School District.
Nepple used to coach track and cross country at T.J., and he also coached cross country for his first few years at Lewis Central. Both of his kids are really involved in athletics, dance and other activities, so Nepple took a break from coaching to be there for them more as they grow up. In his free time, Nepple and his wife are avid runners and put lots of miles in every year.
“She’s a lot better than I am,” he said.
Being in a sports-loving family, Nepple loves watching his favorite teams play on television or in-person. He’s a fan of Iowa State athletics, the Chicago Cubs and his alma mater Creighton. He loves taking the family to Bluejays basketball games, but COVID-19 has kept them out of the arena for now. He said he’s looking forward to getting back to live sports as soon as possible.