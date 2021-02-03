Feb. 3 Face of the Day: Patrick Nepple

Outside the classroom, Nepple is an active guy. He has two children who are both in the Lewis Central Community School District. Caden is in the sixth grade and Brynn is a fourth-grader. His wife, Carrie, is also in the education field and is in charge of the language arts curriculum for the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Nepple used to coach track and cross country at T.J., and he also coached cross country for his first few years at Lewis Central. Both of his kids are really involved in athletics, dance and other activities, so Nepple took a break from coaching to be there for them more as they grow up. In his free time, Nepple and his wife are avid runners and put lots of miles in every year.

“She’s a lot better than I am,” he said.

Being in a sports-loving family, Nepple loves watching his favorite teams play on television or in-person. He’s a fan of Iowa State athletics, the Chicago Cubs and his alma mater Creighton. He loves taking the family to Bluejays basketball games, but COVID-19 has kept them out of the arena for now. He said he’s looking forward to getting back to live sports as soon as possible.