Feb. 3 Face of the Day: Raven Gray

It’s always a family affair for Raven Gray at Heartland Christian School.

Gray, 14, lives in Council Bluffs and attends Heartland Christian, where she is in the middle of her eighth grade year. She’s known the school most of her life, as her dad, Larry, is the school’s executive director and her mom, Erin, teaches there. She’s also part of 14 children and 11 grandchildren in the family, so there have been many Grays that have come before her at Heartland Chrisitian, and she currently goes to school with five of her siblings.

With just a few months left before graduating on to high school, Gray said she’s excited to take the next step up in her life. She said she’s looking forward to the new freedoms and responsibilities that come with growing up.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’m looking forward to more challenges in school.”

Outside the classroom, Gray participates in choir and competes on the Eagles cross country, volleyball and basketball teams. She said it’s been great getting to know new friends and peers through her activities over the years, and she’s ready for the next level of competition and making more memories in high school.

Gray loves singing, and outside of school she sings at Victory Fellowship Church, where she also praises and works. She does whatever she can help with at the church, but she said her favorite part of being there is helping out with the little ones at the nursery.

As her final months of middle school wind down, Gray is looking ahead to her future but also making sure she appreciates the rest of her time as an eighth-grader.

— Joe Shearer