Feb. 4 Face of the Day: Alex Nourse

Alex Nourse loves science, based in reality as well as fiction.

Alex, 17, grew up out near Silver City and has been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for all of his education. He is currently a junior at Lewis Central High School. Alex said he’s enjoyed his time as a Titan so far, and he is currently taking opportunities to get a head start on college.

“It’s been really good,” he said. “I’m in a lot of advanced classes, so it gets a little nerve-racking sometimes, but that just comes with the territory.”

Alex is only a junior but he’s already earning college credits, he’s currently taking a precalculus and English composition course. Alex said he’s eyeing computer programming as a career, saying it’s a practical job for him; however, he said his dream job is becoming an author.

Alex is a fan of all things fantasy and science fiction, consuming it via gaming, books, television or film. He said he’d love to pen an immersive world for readers to delve into one day. He said his plan is to get a job programming and write on the side. Then, perhaps, he could put his work out maybe catch a break and get noticed.

Alex is getting ready for his future, and he’s looking forward to a balance of computers and creativity.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.