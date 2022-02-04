Feb. 4 Face of the Day: Paxton McCord

Paxton McCord loves hooping it up at Heartland Christian.

McCord, 12, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he’s currently a sixth-grader at Heartland Christian School. His little brother, Camden, is a fourth-grader and their parents, Travis and Jenny, lead the school’s youth group on Wednesdays. His dad also coaches on the Eagles boys varsity basketball team.

McCord joined his dad and the basketball team at the Mid-America Center Thursday afternoon as Heartland Christian took on Griswold to kick off the annual MAC Shootout. McCord is a basketball player himself, and he said seeing the Eagles play in an arena setting made him excited to compete when he gets to high school.

He also plays soccer, and he said he enjoys rooting for the Portland Trailblazers when it comes to the NBA. While McCord enjoys competing on his own two feet, he also loves competing on two wheels. McCord is an avid dirt bike rider, and he competes in motocross events from time to time. He said he rides a KTM 65 SX, but he may be getting a new set of wheels in the near future.

He said he rides out at a friend’s place, and that he’s competed during the annual dirt track events at Westfair in the summer.

— Joe Shearer