Feb. 5 Face of the Day: Amara Orth

Amara Orth is ready for the snow to go away because that means it’ll be spring sports season.
Amara, who turns 17 this Sunday, was born in Baton Rouge, La., but moved to Wisconsin when she was a baby. Her parents are both from Iowa, and they moved back to the area when Amara was about 5 years old.
She started her education with St. Albert Catholic Schools until the sixth grade, when she transferred to Lewis Central Middle School. She’s been a Titan ever since, and she’s currently a junior at Lewis Central High School.
In the middle of her first year as an upperclassman, Amara said it’s been a great time for her at L.C.
“It’s been really good,” she said. “I have a lot of friends here and I’m involved in soccer and other things. It’s really fun to do all these activities, meet new people and see where everyone’s from.“
Amara is a student-athlete and her focus is soccer. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down last year’s spring sports season, Amara and her teammates are chomping at the bit to get back on the pitch and compete. She said there were a solid group of seniors who didn’t get to play their last year of high school in 2020, and as a new upperclassman she wants to make them proud this upcoming season.
The L.C. girls soccer program has seen great success in recent years, and Amara wants to keep the tradition strong. Outside the sports realm, Amara loves knowing how people and the rest of the world work.
She is an avid science fair enthusiast and often works on projects related to honey bees. Her parents are commercial beekeepers and run Bountiful Blossoms Bee Co., and Amara is always helping them out and learning new things.
This year, her project is focused on vibroacoustics, looking at how the sounds and vibrations differ between her family’s different colonies and how they sound in different ecosystems. Amara doesn’t want to stray too far from her current path, noting the she wants to study environmental science or ecology after high school.
Outside of school, Amara enjoys spending time with her family. She has two younger brothers, 7-year-old Amara and 13-year-old Quill, and they are also students in the L.C. system. They all do their part helping out with Bountiful Blossoms, and Amara loves spending time in the great outdoors.