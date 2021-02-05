Feb. 5 Face of the Day: Amara Orth

Amara Orth is ready for the snow to go away because that means it’ll be spring sports season.

Amara, who turns 17 this Sunday, was born in Baton Rouge, La., but moved to Wisconsin when she was a baby. Her parents are both from Iowa, and they moved back to the area when Amara was about 5 years old.

She started her education with St. Albert Catholic Schools until the sixth grade, when she transferred to Lewis Central Middle School. She’s been a Titan ever since, and she’s currently a junior at Lewis Central High School.

In the middle of her first year as an upperclassman, Amara said it’s been a great time for her at L.C.

“It’s been really good,” she said. “I have a lot of friends here and I’m involved in soccer and other things. It’s really fun to do all these activities, meet new people and see where everyone’s from.“

Amara is a student-athlete and her focus is soccer. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down last year’s spring sports season, Amara and her teammates are chomping at the bit to get back on the pitch and compete. She said there were a solid group of seniors who didn’t get to play their last year of high school in 2020, and as a new upperclassman she wants to make them proud this upcoming season.