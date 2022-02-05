Feb. 5 Face of the Day: Sophie and Gabby Bartels

Sisters Sophie and Gabby Bartels keep things running smoothly on both sides of the practice at Omni Dental Centre in Council Bluffs.

The two were born and raised in Council Bluffs, where they still live today. Both Bartels attended St. Albert Catholic Schools, with Gabby graduating high school in 2012. Sophie transferred to Abraham Lincoln during high school, and she graduated in 2009. After high school, Gabby went to Iowa Western Community College for its dental assistant program. When she finished up, she went straight to Omni Dental Centre, where she’s been for the past seven years.

A few years ago, Omni needed some help on the business side of the practice and Gabby suggested that her sister would be a perfect fit. She was, and the two have been working together now for a few years.

The Bartels said the Omni staff is like one big family, which makes it easy to come into work day after day. They also said it’s been great getting to know the wide variety of patients, young and old, over the years. Another thing the sisters look forward to is the annual Give Kids a Smile event, which took place at a number of area dental practices Friday morning.

The free dental treatment day is held in conjunction with Children’s Dental Health Month, which is observed in February. Children receive free screening, preventative treatment and care thanks to Family Inc., and about 95 kids had their teeth worked on Friday.

“It’s always a fun day,” Gabby said. “It’s good to see the kids come through and go home with a smile on their face.”

“You can tell they’re having a blast,” Sophie added. Sophie and Gabby Bartels hope to keep everyone who walks through Omni Dental’s doors smiling.

— Joe Shearer