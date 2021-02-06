Feb. 6 Face of the Day: Gavin the puppy

Gavin the puppy is ready to warm some hearts this Valentine’s Day season, and there’s only so much time left to get in on the love.
Gavin is a 6-week-old Lab and Husky mix who is currently being fostered before making his way to Midlands Humane Society. Before he’ll be available for adoption, though, Gavin and a cast of other puppies and kittens will be on-hand at the shelter Feb. 12-14 for Midlands’ “Be My Valetine” fundraising event.
Groups of up to five people can reserve 15- or 30-minute time slots to come to the shelter and cuddle with some cute creatures. A 15-minute session is $50 and the 30-minute session is $100. At least one adult must be present in each group. A photo of the occasion with a special Valentine’s Day sleeve can be added for $10.
For those who have been waiting for the right time to pop the question to their sweetheart, Midlands is also offering a “puppy proposal” package for $500, which includes wine, roses, chocolates and a surprise proposal during the couple’s cuddle session.
Shelter staff members say it would “be a proposal they’ll never forget.” Midlands notes that all of the animals featured in the event will not be available for adoption until after the event, and people can keep up with the shelter’s social media to find out when they do become available.
More information about the Valentine’s Day event and reservations, as well as fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities, can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.