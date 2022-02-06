Feb. 6 Face of the Day:

Lila Mouw is helping write the next chapter for the St. Albert dance program.

Mouw, 14, is a native of Council Bluffs, and she's been a student with St. Albert Catholic Schools since she was a second-grader. She's a freshman now, and she said her high school experience has been a good one so far.

"It's been exciting for the most part," she said.

Mouw has been dancing for nearly as long as she could stand, and she trains and competes with Kerri's Dance Studio in Council Bluffs. She joined the St. Albert dance team coming into high school, which head coach Jeni Mace said had been inactive for a couple of years prior to this. In fact, the entire team is made up of freshmen, but that didn't stop them from doing big things in their first year of the program's next phase.

Mouw and her teammates took first place in Pom Class II during the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association Championships in Des Moines in December. The team also finished third in Hip Hop Class I, and Mouw earned a first place finish in the Class I solo competition, which saw 70 entrants.

Mouw said it was the thrill of a lifetime, and she said it'll be exciting to see where the young program goes from here.

Mouw and the dance team performed in another arena setting this weekend as they put on their routine during halftime of the Falcons varsity boys basketball game against Treynor in the MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center on Saturday. She said it's always fun getting the crowd fired up during games.

Outside of dance, Mouw is also going to play tennis and perhaps run track for the Saintes this spring. She may only be a freshman, but Mouw has been doing big things and is looking forward to doing even more in the future.

-- Joe Shearer