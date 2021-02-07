Feb. 7 Face of the Day: Delaney Flynn

It’s cookie time for Delaney Flynn and her fellow southwest Iowa Girl Scouts.

Flynn, 10, is a Council Bluffs native and a student at Longfellow Elementary School, where she is currently a fifth-grader. More than halfway through her last year at Longfellow, Flynn said she’ll be sad to leave the school she’s called home for so long, but she’s also excited for the new opportunities ahead of her at Kirn Middle School next fall.

While many stayed indoors as even more snow fell yesterday, the area’s local Girl Scouts were busy at work sorting out Girl Scout cookies for about 30 different troops across Pottawattamie county and beyond. Every year, Doll Distributing lends its warehouse for the scouts to receive and sort their cookies.

The space is needed, too, as this year 3,900 cases of cookies were delivered. That’s 46,800 separate boxes of Girl Scout cookies, and Flynn helped fellow scouts, troop leaders, siblings and parents sort them out by order.