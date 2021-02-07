Feb. 7 Face of the Day: Delaney Flynn

It’s cookie time for Delaney Flynn and her fellow southwest Iowa Girl Scouts.
Flynn, 10, is a Council Bluffs native and a student at Longfellow Elementary School, where she is currently a fifth-grader. More than halfway through her last year at Longfellow, Flynn said she’ll be sad to leave the school she’s called home for so long, but she’s also excited for the new opportunities ahead of her at Kirn Middle School next fall.
While many stayed indoors as even more snow fell yesterday, the area’s local Girl Scouts were busy at work sorting out Girl Scout cookies for about 30 different troops across Pottawattamie county and beyond. Every year, Doll Distributing lends its warehouse for the scouts to receive and sort their cookies.
The space is needed, too, as this year 3,900 cases of cookies were delivered. That’s 46,800 separate boxes of Girl Scout cookies, and Flynn helped fellow scouts, troop leaders, siblings and parents sort them out by order.
Flynn is in her sixth year in Girl Scout Troop 40017, so she knows all about selling cookies; however, this was her first year helping sort and stack orders at Doll. She said it was cool seeing towering stacks of boxes of her favorite flavors. She said her personal favorites are the Caramel deLights and the new offering for 2021, the Toast-Yay! cookies, which are French toast-inspired treats.
Outside of school and Girl Scouts, Flynn is an avid swimmer. She loves the summer months and splashing around in the pools of her aunt Sara and her grandma Darla.
Looking outside yesterday morning, she knew it would be a while before her next dip in the water, but she said it will be a glorious return to the pool when summer arrives. She also loves drawing and sketching her favorite things about life.
Be sure to check out a photo gallery of Flynn and her fellow Girl Scouts in action in the Tuesday Daily Nonpareil and at NonpareilOnline.com.
— Joe Shearer