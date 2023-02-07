Many of us have been affected by cardiac disease, whether through friends, loved ones, acquaintances or we ourselves. Dance to the Beat, an annual fundraising event sponsored by the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Charitable Foundation, raises funds to help those who are facing this difficult time in their lives to meet their medical and financial needs.

John Burns, attorney-at-law with Evans and Dixon LLC., is well aware of this endeavor. As a past and current patient of the Cardiovascular Department at Methodist Jennie Edmundson, he and his wife, Barb, were co-hosts of the first Dance to the Beat event. Held in 2017, this inaugural event took place at the Corpus Christi Parish Activity Center in Council Bluffs. As the event increased in size and popularity, Dance to the Beat moved to its current location at the MAC Center in 2020.

“Barb and I believe this event is important because it accomplishes two things,” said John. “Firstly, the fundraiser provides for transportation needs to those patients who otherwise would have financial difficulty attending their medical care appointments.

“In addition, Dance to the Beat is also an excellent opportunity to showcase the nationally recognized cardiovascular department at Jennie Edmundson. The department has been recognized by their peers and provides an outstanding level of cardiovascular medical care to their patients.”

This year’s Dance to the Beat is being held on Friday, February 17, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. To purchase your $30 Dance to the Beat ticket or to learn more, contact the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040.